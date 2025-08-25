PETA’s TOI front-page call for compassion after SC’s stray dog order

The Sunday edition of The Times of India carried a front-page appeal for kindness not just to humans, but to all animals after the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.

Issued by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the ad ran in the Delhi and Mumbai editions. Leaning on the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (“we are one family”), it urged readers to extend compassion across species:

· Pigeons go hungry where once they were fed.

· Sensitive dogs are abused on the streets they call home.

· Elephants sway in chains instead of walking free.

· Cows are killed for leather when they should be protected.

· Rhesus macaques are stolen from forests and used in experiments.

Let us remember: compassion is not only our history – it is our current moral duty. Let the kindness that is India’s soul lead us forward. It costs nothing to be kind.

Last week, the Supreme Court revised its order that all stray dogs be permanently moved to shelters, following backlash from pet owners, activists, and celebrities. The new ruling mandates that stray dogs be sterilised, then released.