Peter England casts Karan Johar in new wedding season campaign

Ahead of the wedding season, Peter England, the menswear brand under Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has partnered with filmmaker Karan Johar to unveil "The Bollywood Wedding". This campaign celebrates the blend of traditional elegance and contemporary style, inviting grooms and wedding guests to step into the spotlight with confidence and flair.

afaThe campaign film showcases Karan Johar on a playful quest to name the collection, suggesting titles such as "Dulha Sajake Rakhna" and "Baarat Ho Toh Aisi". Through these Bollywood-inspired names, Johar taps into the glamour, grandeur, and drama synonymous with Indian cinema weddings. Delighted by the final name, "The Bollywood Wedding," Johar exclaims that this could be the next blockbuster—highlighting his belief in the collection’s appeal and its potential to captivate audiences.

With a focus on wedding and festive attire, Peter England positions itself as the go-to destination for stylish celebration wear. The wedding collection features a diverse range of classic two- and three-piece suits, velvet bomber jackets, and tailored shirts.

Anil S Kumar, COO of Peter England, elaborated on the vision behind the campaign: "‘The Bollywood Wedding’ campaign, in collaboration with Karan Johar—a true icon in both film and fashion—embodies our commitment to empowering grooms and groomsmen to shine with confidence on their big day. We have crafted a collection that captures international style, luxurious fabrics, and the magnetic allure of Bollywood, making Peter England the ultimate destination for unforgettable wedding attire.”

The campaign is now live across India, spanning over 150 stores and reaching audiences through both traditional and digital media. It will be further amplified through on-ground activations and exciting content collaborations, creating a larger-than-life experience for customers.