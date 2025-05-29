Pets pitch insurance in new General Insurance Council campaign

The General Insurance Council (GIC) of India has launched a nationwide campaign, ‘Achha Kiya Insurance Liya’, to highlight the importance of insuring health, vehicles, property, and livelihood.

The campaign is based on research identifying key factors influencing general insurance adoption. Security and peace of mind were found to be the main reasons for first-time purchases, while low awareness, perceived complexity, and lack of trust were major barriers, especially in non-metro and Tier 3 areas. The campaign aims to simplify and normalise insurance discussions.

The new campaign moves away from complex jargon and fear-based messaging, using simple, relatable stories to highlight the benefits of insurance.

Narrated by animated pet characters, the campaign features scenarios where insurance proves useful — including a dog describing his owner's fall, a cat reacting to a car accident, and a cricket match gone wrong that results in property damage and injuries. The goal is to make the idea of insurance more accessible and engaging for the general public.

Commenting on the campaign, Dr. Tapan Singhel, chairman, GI Council and MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “‘Achha Kiya Insurance Liya is not just a slogan, it’s a movement, a philosophy. We want to enhance insurance awareness and highlight its importance through relatable situations. Insurance awareness continues to be a major challenge in our country, particularly in tier 3 regions and beyond, where non-life insurance penetration remains low. Our aim through this campaign is to normalize conversations about general insurance, the same way we talk about our health, education, investments etc. When people are informed and engaged, they are empowered to protect what matters most.”

The campaign was launched during the IPL season to leverage its wide reach. It showed ordinary people making smooth insurance claims, using athlete-style presentations to highlight how insurance helps protect against unexpected events.

The campaign, created by Lowe Lintas, features animals voiced by Indian actors Ila Arun, Archana Puran Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Gopal Dutt, and others. It is supported by a media plan covering TV, digital, print, radio, and OOH to reach all parts of India, including rural areas. On-ground activations are planned in over 200 rural and semi-urban towns, with communication in 12 Indian languages.

Sarvesh Raikar, president– creative, Lowe Lintas said, “No one on this planet can escape tough times. What one can easily escape, though, is the financial loss that comes attached. When claims are settled and people have huge losses covered, the first thing that invariably comes to mind is ‘Achha kiya, insurance liya.’ We resisted the temptation to crack a catchy slogan, clever wordplay or a rhyming jingle, but focused on a timeless thought that resonates with every Indian in tough times. When it came to execution, depicting tough times can often mean inducing fear. Which is why; we chose to show the story of the ‘common man and woman’ in an ‘uncommon way’ — they can afford to smile in difficult times, thanks to insurance. These are stories happening every day to people around us, observed by someone closest to us – the pets. From buffaloes to Indie dogs to cats and even fish — the narrators give a fresh and endearing perspective to the stories. Hiring a celeb is easy, but as a solid agency-client team we together decided to stick our necks out and said – let’s choose some uncommon heroes! However, helping these sweet camera-shy creatures are some of India’s beloved voices… Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Divya Dutta, Gopal Dutt, Archana Puran Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Suresh Menon, Farida Jalal and more.”

