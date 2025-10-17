Pexpo seeks a creative partner to elevate brand presence

Steel water bottle maker Pexpo is scouting for a creative agency to shape and accelerate its brand presence in both Indian and international markets.

The selected Agency of Record will be tasked with a comprehensive mandate centered on steering Pexpo's brand positioning and finding the optimal creative mix across all consumer touchpoints. This will encompass strategic solutions for packaging design, overall brand outlook, and full-scale brand campaigns, including social media.

"Hydration products or drinkware under the stainless steel segment has huge potential in India. We are trying to reach every Indian with a world-class product made in India," says Vedant Padia, Director & CEO of Pexpo.

"The agency partner shall have a huge role to play in this goal. They will not just help us with a singular solution but create an overall image of a home-grown brand in front of the world. This is like taking part in nation building with the nation's health in mind,"

Pitch process and timeline

Pexpo is inviting agencies with a strong background in consumer goods to participate in the selection process. Agencies with specific experience in hydration products or drinkware will be given an added advantage.

The pitch process is slated to commence in early November and is expected to be completed by the end of the same month. The goal is to onboard the new partner in December 2025 to immediately begin strategizing for next year’s initiatives.

Interested agencies are invited to contact branding@pexpo.in

.