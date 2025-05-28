P&G ad spend hits Rs 121.16 cr in March quarter

P&G Hygiene and Health Care spent Rs. 121.16 crore on advertising and sales promotion in the March quarter, down from Rs. 158.34 crore in the December quarter. For the nine-month period ending March 31, total ad and promotional spend stood at Rs. 452.44 crore.

The company posted a marginal 1.1% rise in profit after tax at Rs. 156.10 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

However, revenue from operations slipped slightly to Rs. 991.63 crore, down 1.05% from Rs. 1,002.17 crore reported in the same period last year.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care saw its total expenses rise 11.2% year-on-year to Rs. 791.1 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher operational costs.The company, which sells healthcare and feminine hygiene products under brands such as Vicks and Whisper, reported total income at Rs. 1,010.78 crore for the quarter, a slight dip compared to the same period last year.