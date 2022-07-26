PG Aditya is Creative Agency Leader of the Year; Ranveer Singh is Brand Endorser of the year at IAA Leadership Awards

This was also the year Shashi Sinha was inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame.
At the ninth edition of the IAA Leadership Awards 2022, PG Aditya was declared as the IAA Creative Agency Leader of the Year. Publicis’ Tanmay Mohanty emerged as the IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year. Zee Entertainment’s Punit Goenka was declared the IAA Media Game Changer of the Year and IAA Media Person of the Year was awarded to Avinash Pandey. CNN News18’s Zakka Jacob won the title of IAA TV Anchor of the Year and Ranveer Singh won IAA Brand Endorser of the year.
The International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter announced the winners for the ninth edition of the coveted Leadership Awards at Taj Lands End Hotel, Mumbai. Diageo India was the presenting partner, India Today Group the co-partner while Times Now and ABP Network were ‘powered by’ partners for the event.
Many well-known marketers won the title of Marketer of the Year across different categories. In the FMCG - Beverages category, Bisleri International’s Tushar Malhotra won an award. Hindustan Unilever’s Madhusudan Rao won Marketer of the Year in the FMCG - Personal Care category. Director of YouTube Content Partnerships, Satya Raghavan won Marketer of the Year - Media and Entertainment. Phonepe’s Sameer Nigam won Marketer of the Year - UPI. Amazon India’s Ravi Desai won an award in the Marketer of the Year - E-commerce category and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons won the IAA Business Leader of the Year award.
This is probably the first time that the Tata Sons Chairman was seen at an advertising marketing event. Chandrasekaran when asked about the formula to success said "Running business in general is like a marathon and running Tata Group Business is like an ultra-marathon. These businesses have a lot of history and legacy so I don't think there is a magic sauce. If requires a lot of team work, the right people, focus, lot of hard work and some luck. He added that the biggest strength for the Tata group is its ethos and values which is deeply ingrained in the people”.
When asked about tips and advice on time management to be more efficient by Actor Ranveer Singh, Chandrasekaran said his myntra is ‘tension nahi leneka, gran nahi deneka’. We got to see a lighter side of Chandrasekaran during the discussion.
Actor Ranveer Singh accepts the IAA Brand Endorser of the Year award.
IAA Force for Good was received by Sonu Sood, an individual who has gone beyond and helped those in need across the country particularly during the pandemic.
Megha Tata President, IAA India said “When we talk about the year that was, it was such a silver lining to the dark clouds, that we all witnessed in 2020. A year of facing challenges though, these ones maybe a little more complex than before. Last year has also been a year of recovery for business and while the market is slowly coming around, it is these leaders who have led people and organisations towards growth and success. So this evening is dedicated to all you leaders who have gone beyond the pressure of time and opportunity lost during the pandemic and have shown great resilience and adaptability to the new way of doing business.”
Nandini Dias, Co- Chair- IAA Leadership Awards said 'Across the 15 categories that will be awarded today, we assessed over 200 companies. a shortlist of 10 companies per category were picked out. Besides considering aspects like change in growth, advertising to sales ratio, market share, profitability etc. This year our jurors also started considering the ESG rating. Unlike any other award, IAA doesn't share any entry fee for the participation, they aren't even aware that a body is doing such meticulous study, which makes the award way more prestigious.’
IAA India inducted Shashi Sinha into the IAA Hall of Fame. Shashi mentioned Dr. Kurein's role as a mentor in his advertising career. He also added that "when Anil Kapoor joined the organisation he changed the face of the organisation we worked for, he taught me everything, gave me courage of conviction but more importantly the concept of ‘biradri’, that you must do work for your organization but also for your eco system.
PFA the complete list of winners
Watch the full event here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQf_BUOY6lI