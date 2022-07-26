PG Aditya is Creative Agency Leader of the Year; Ranveer Singh is Brand Endorser of the year at IAA Leadership Awards

Megha Tata President, IAA India said “When we talk about the year that was, it was such a silver lining to the dark clouds, that we all witnessed in 2020. A year of facing challenges though, these ones maybe a little more complex than before. Last year has also been a year of recovery for business and while the market is slowly coming around, it is these leaders who have led people and organisations towards growth and success. So this evening is dedicated to all you leaders who have gone beyond the pressure of time and opportunity lost during the pandemic and have shown great resilience and adaptability to the new way of doing business.”