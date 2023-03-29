PG Aditya, Gautam Reghunath, and Sukesh Nayak to speak at Cannes Lions ’23

The only three Indians to feature in a global list of 77 speakers.
Featuring in the list of 77 speakers at the upcoming Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity are Talented’s PG Aditya and Gautam Reghnuath and Ogilvy’s Sukesh Nayak.
PG Aditya and Gautam Reghunath, co-founders of the creative agency Talented, spearheaded Dentsu Creative’s The Unfiltered History Tour which won several Lions including a Grand Prix at last year’s festival.
Sukesh Nayak, Ogilvy India’s chief creative officer, headed Cadbury’s Shah Rukh Khan – My – Ad that won a ton of Lions at the 2022 event.