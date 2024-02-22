P&G Asia named as the Advertiser of the Year 2024 at Spikes Asia

P&G Asia has delivered many groundbreaking creative campaigns resulting in a total of 51 Spikes Awards over the past five editions – including three awards for effectiveness – across four markets and nine brands, such as Ariel, SK-II, Vicks and Whisper. Some of their award-winning work includes Whisper, a feminine care brand in India, launching a film titled ‘The Missing Chapter’ as part of its #KeepGirlsInSchool movement, taking home the Healthcare Grand Prix and Spikes across eight different awards at Spikes Asia 2023 and the Sustainable Development Goal Lions Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in 2022. Equally, Ariel India’s ‘#Sharetheload’ campaign, exploring the impact of years of unequal distribution of chores on relationships, has seen countless iterations and has been regionally and internationally awarded, winning multiple Grands Prix at Spikes Asia and being ranked the world’s most effective campaign by WARC two years in a row in 2017 and 2018.