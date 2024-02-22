P&G Asia named as the Advertiser of the Year 2024 at Spikes Asia

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Spikes Asia has announced Advertiser of the Year Award, honouring P&G Asia for 2024. The award recognises a brand that has distinguished themselves through innovative marketing and embracing creative work produced by their agencies. The year 2024 marks P&G Asia's second win as the Advertiser of the Year at Spikes Asia, the first being in 2012, making it the only brand to achieve such a milestone in the history of the Awards.
The Advertiser of the Year Award will be presented to P&G Asia’s representative, Kainaz Gazder, senior vice president, baby care & chief marketing officer Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, at the Spikes Asia Awards Ceremony taking place at the Swissôtel The Stamford on Thursday 14 March.
P&G Asia has delivered many groundbreaking creative campaigns resulting in a total of 51 Spikes Awards over the past five editions – including three awards for effectiveness – across four markets and nine brands, such as Ariel, SK-II, Vicks and Whisper. Some of their award-winning work includes Whisper, a feminine care brand in India, launching a film titled ‘The Missing Chapter’ as part of its #KeepGirlsInSchool movement, taking home the Healthcare Grand Prix and Spikes across eight different awards at Spikes Asia 2023 and the Sustainable Development Goal Lions Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in 2022. Equally, Ariel India’s ‘#Sharetheload’ campaign, exploring the impact of years of unequal distribution of chores on relationships, has seen countless iterations and has been regionally and internationally awarded, winning multiple Grands Prix at Spikes Asia and being ranked the world’s most effective campaign by WARC two years in a row in 2017 and 2018.
Speaking about the Award, Kainaz Gazder, senior vicepresident, baby care & chief marketing officer Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, said: “This is indeed a significant milestone for P&G. We have come a long way to establish our marketing excellence here in Asia. The Award has served as a testament to our commitment to forge meaningful connections with our consumers and, in doing so, deliver superior innovations to them. With this prestigious recognition, we are inspired to raise the bar higher, explore new horizons, push boundaries in the world of marketing and unlock creative expansion through the next reset.”
Jaime Ng, festival director, Spikes Asia, added: “We are proud to honour P&G Asia with this accolade for a second time in the history of Spikes Asia. Their creativity has sparked meaningful conversations to help drive change, evident in their flagship award-winning work. We look forward to honouring them at the awards ceremony in March.”