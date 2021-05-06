P&G celebrates parents that mould atheletes in new Tokyo Olympics ads

Another ad also celebrates the spirit of unselfish sportsmanship in an ad for the Tokyo Olympics.
Procter & Gamble has launched its Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 campaign inspired by the many Olympic and Paralympic athletes who are stepping up to take action for good, making a positive difference in their communities. These athletes are the focus of the “Lead with Love” consumer campaign, which unites P&G’s longstanding Citizenship efforts of Community Impact, Equality & Inclusion, and Environmental Sustainability.
In a release, P&G mentions that it believes that the Olympic Games have tremendous power to unite the world through sport; in Tokyo, and in partnership with the International Olympic Committee, P&G is celebrating athletes and their acts of good.
The short film “Love Leads to Good” celebrates the role all parents have in raising their children to be good. This film depicts how the choice to take action to be a good person reflects the lessons we’ve been taught by those who love us.
In celebration of the athletes who show their goodness on and off the field of play, P&G also launched the film “Your Goodness is Your Greatness.” Narrated from the perspective of proud parents, the film features Olympic and Paralympic athletes who are showing the world that the true measure of greatness is goodness. U.S. athletes in the film include six-time Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix, Track and Field; four-time World Champion Carissa Moore, Surfing; and Olympic Gold Medalist, Elena Delle Donne, Basketball.
“Over the past decade, we have been honored to tell the stories of athletes and the families who have supported them on the journey to achieving their Olympic and Paralympic dreams,” said P&G Chief Brand Officer, Marc Pritchard.
“When those dreams were put on hold in 2020, they stepped up to help others and serve their communities. By putting others above themselves and lending their time and resources to help those in need – these athletes show that their goodness is their greatness.”
Created by Wieden + Kennedy Portland, the “Love Leads to Good” and “Your Goodness is Your Greatness” campaigns build upon the “Thank You, Mom” campaign and include a call to action to “lead with love” through acts of good. Both films will appear in full form digitally or in short form on television in more than 15 countries.