P&G celebrates parents that mould atheletes in new Tokyo Olympics ads

In celebration of the athletes who show their goodness on and off the field of play, P&G also launched the film “Your Goodness is Your Greatness.” Narrated from the perspective of proud parents, the film features Olympic and Paralympic athletes who are showing the world that the true measure of greatness is goodness. U.S. athletes in the film include six-time Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix, Track and Field; four-time World Champion Carissa Moore, Surfing; and Olympic Gold Medalist, Elena Delle Donne, Basketball.