P&G Hygiene and Health Care announces Q3 results, spends Rs 134.09 crore in ad and sales promotions

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In the March quarter, its total income surged by 13.17% to Rs 1,015.76 crore.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care has announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The FMCG brand reported advertising and sales promotion expenses of Rs 134.09 crore, up from Rs 126.70 crore in the previous quarter.
It reported sales of Rs 998 crore, up 13% vs year ago driven by a robust portfolio and premiumisation to meet evolving consumer needs, and strong retail execution.
Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 154 crores, up 50% operationally fueled by product-price mix and productivity interventions. Reported profit after tax was down 6% vs year ago due to one-time tax impacts in the base as well as current quarters.
LV Vaidyanathan, managing director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, shared, “We delivered strong top-line growth despite a challenging operating environment, driven by superior products that are delighting and serving consumers’ evolving needs. We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority — across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization. We are confident that these strategies will help us navigate the mid-term and deliver balanced growth and value creation.”