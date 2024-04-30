P&G Hygiene and Health Care announces Q3 results, spends Rs 134.09 crore in ad and sales promotions

LV Vaidyanathan, managing director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, shared, “We delivered strong top-line growth despite a challenging operating environment, driven by superior products that are delighting and serving consumers’ evolving needs. We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority — across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization. We are confident that these strategies will help us navigate the mid-term and deliver balanced growth and value creation.”