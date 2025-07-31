P&G; Hygiene trims ad spends by 43% quarter-on-quarter in Q1 FY26

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company began FY26 on a cautious note, slashing its advertising and promotional spends by 55% year-on-year.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company spent Rs 68.7 crore on ads and promotions—down from Rs 153.7 crore in the same period last year and 43% lower than the Rs121.2 crore spent in the March 2025 quarter.

P&G reported sales of Rs 937 crore, reflecting a 1% increase compared to the same period last year. Net profit jumped to Rs 192.1 crore in Q1 FY26, a 136.6% increase from Rs 81.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, profit grew 23% from Rs156.1 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 937 crore in Q1 FY26, nearly flat compared to Rs 931.7 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a modest growth of 0.6%. Total income came in at Rs 944.72 crore, slightly higher than Rs 939.06 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the performance, Kumar Venkatasubramanian, managing director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, said: "Despite a persistently challenging operating environment, our team successfully executed our integrated growth strategy. This includes a focused product portfolio in daily-use categories where performance drives brand choice; superiority across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution, and value delivery; along with a strong emphasis on productivity, constructive disruption, and building an agile, accountable organisation. We remain committed to this strategy to ensure sustainable, balanced growth and long-term value creation."