P&G Hygiene's ad spends rise 12.7% YoY in Q1 FY25, reaching Rs 173 crore

P&G Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has released its Q1 FY25 results, marking a notable increase in advertising and promotion expenditure for the quarter ended 30 September.

The company’s ad spends reached Rs 173 crore, up by 12.75% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 153.4 crore during the same period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, this reflects a 12.58% rise from the Rs 153.6 crore reported in Q4 of FY2024.

This upward shift in promotional investment contrasts with a slight decline in P&G Hygiene’s revenue from operations. The company posted revenues of Rs 1,135.16 crore for Q1, a marginal dip from Rs 1,138.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.