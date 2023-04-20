P&G Shiksha launched a campaign #BridgingTheInvisibleGap

As per the National Achievement Survey 2021, over 6* crore primary school students were found to have learning levels lower than appropriate for their grades. This ‘learning gap’ significantly impacts children who perpetually keep trying to cope, and without the right support system drop out of school or have a degree which does not help them achieve their aspirations. Over time, in the absence of remedial interventions, this gap manifests itself in multiple ways in children. Often, the indicators of learning gap are misunderstood as the child being naughty or disinterested in learning, which leads to the symptoms only widening due to lack of understanding and support. These misconceptions often stem from lack of awareness and understanding of learning gap. This highlights the urgent need for driving awareness around learning gaps and collective action to identify such gaps in children and take remedial measures to bridge them.