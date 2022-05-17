P&G Shiksha's new film is about Sushila, who fulfilled her dream to be a teacher

Speaking about the new film, Girish Kalyanaraman, vice president – marketing operations, P&G India said, “Every child has dreams about who they will be when they grow up and education paves the way for fulfilling these dreams. Over the years, our audience has continued to support Shiksha, and this film shares one of the many stories of the impact made and dreams fulfilled. We also hope that this film continues to inspire the audience in doing their bit towards the education of children. As P&G, we will continue to step up as a force for good and support holistic education for underprivileged children and help them fulfill their dreams through our P&G Shiksha program.”