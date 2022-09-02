PGIM India Mutual Fund launches Money And Me website, an investor education and awareness initiative

Talking about the launch, Sakshi Dalela, director & head of marketing & communication, said, “We believe that it is behavioural nudges and habits that impact most outcomes for investors. With the ‘Aapka Happiness Planned’ campaign, PGIM India is helping investors connect with these interesting insights. Our MoneyandMe initiative provides persona-focused content and insights to enable consumers to take financial decisions, pursue their passion, and achieve their life goals by following the right sequencing viz. budgeting, protection, savings and investing. With this initiative, we hope to help consumers imbibe financial discipline to attain financial independence at every stage of life.”

Rakesh Menon, National Creative Director, FCB Interface, says, “Usually, investment advertising is a bit heavy. Our idea of ‘Aapka Happiness Planned is the exact opposite. So, the execution, with a stand-up delivering the message in a lyrical song, has a certain lightness to it while still getting under the skin.”

