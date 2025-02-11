P&G's ad spend surges 25% YoY in Q2 FY25 amidst profit growth

P&G India has reported a significant 25% year-on-year increase in advertising and promotion expenditure, reaching Rs 158.3 crore for the quarter ended December 31st, 2024, compared to Rs 126.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

However, the FMCG giant's advertising spending witnessed a sequential decline of 8.5% from Rs 173 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, indicating a measured approach to marketing investments.

The company's financial performance remained robust, with consolidated profit rising 17.3% to Rs 268.6 crore in the fiscal quarter, up from Rs 228.9 crore in the corresponding period of FY24. Revenue from operations showed positive momentum, increasing by 10% to reach Rs 1,247.6 crore, compared to Rs 1,133.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite the overall growth in revenue and profit, the company's EBITDA experienced a significant decline, falling 39% year-on-year to Rs 371 crore.