PharmEasy partners with Social Beat to scale up content & organic search

Social Beat will also leverage educational and informative content and engaging videos that can add value to the consumer.
PharmEasy, India's leading online healthcare platform, has partnered with Social Beat, the independent digital marketing agency, to widen its consumer base and reach more people digitally.
With this collaboration, Social Beat is all geared up to help PharmEasy connect with more customers through the organic search, which can help grow its online presence. Social Beat will also leverage educational and informative content and engaging videos that can add value to the consumer.
PharmEasy is a one-stop online destination with the primary objective of making affordable healthcare accessible to everyone, including doorstep delivery of medicines and wellness products, at-home sample collection for diagnostic tests, and subscription-based healthcare service. PharmEasy is now looking to expand its reach and be more accessible for the people who are in need of its services.
Speaking on the association with Social Beat, Gaurav Verma, CMO PharmEasy, said, "We are really happy to have partnered with Social Beat. The pandemic has increased the adoption of digital services and we want to make sure healthcare services are accessible and affordable for everyone. With the help of Social Beat, we aim to be able to reach maximum people and continue being the leading healthcare brand that everyone trusts and reckons."
While everyone is stuck at home during lockdown because of the global pandemic, stepping out even for medicines seems difficult. Furthermore, the fear of contracting the virus is also unavoidable. In such cases, ordering medicines from PharmEasy can solve the problem.
PharmEasy has delivered over 1.5 crore medical orders serving almost 50 lakh families to date. They also provide the option of booking a diagnostic test at home, where a medical professional will collect your sample at your doorstep, and your reports will be generated online for doctor consultation.
"We are excited to be working with PharmEasy to help them widen their consumer base and reach the nooks and corners of digital Bharat. PharmEasy is becoming a one-stop solution for all healthcare needs in Indian households. We look forward to being a part of their digital journey to becoming the best healthcare platform in the country," said Suniel Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat.