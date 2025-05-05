PharmEasy re-enters TV with diagnostics campaign

PharmEasy, a digital healthcare platform has launched a new campaign marking its return to television after three-years. With its signature brand jingle- “PharmEasy, PharmEasy…Take It Easy”—making a comeback, the campaign aims to build awareness and adoption of PharmEasy’s diagnostic services, anchored around the powerful promise: ‘On-Time or FREE’.

Created by independent creative agency, BusyPeople, led by Garima Khandelwal, the campaign brings back the beloved dancing uncles, tapping into two relatable personas—one obsessed with food and the other with punctuality. These characters humorously highlight the exact issues consumers face: waiting to break a fast or a disrupted morning routine due to delayed sample collections.

When it comes to lab tests, waiting for a timely sample collection is often a source of stress. Every minute counts, whether you’re fasting for a blood test or juggling a tight schedule.

In a category plagued by delays, missed appointments, long and uncomfortable waits, often on an empty stomach, PharmEasy directly addresses this customer pain point with ‘On-Time or FREE* service.

“We kept the tonality of the brand at the centre while working on the campaign, sharply landing the offering, keeping it relevant, relatable and entertaining," shared Garima Khandelwal, founder and creative director, BusyPeople.

"This campaign is a reflection of how far we’ve come in our journey of simplifying healthcare and making it truly accessible and dependable for every Indian. Diagnostic testing is a sensitive experience - fasting is tough, but waiting shouldn’t be. Our promise is simple: you pick the time slot, we’ll be there. If we’re late, your test is on us”, said Siddharth Shah, MD & CEO, API Holdings.

Gaurav Verma, chief business officer, PharmEasy (API Holdings) said, “When you are fasting and waiting for a blood test to be done, every minute feels like an hour. We built this feature from a deep understanding of that frustration. You’ve done your part—waking up early, skipping breakfast. The least we can do is show up on time. That’s our way of saying we care."

At the heart of the campaign is the return of the iconic jingle inspired by the track ‘Urvashi Urvashi’. First launched years ago, the track has since become one of the most recognisable sound assets in Indian healthcare advertising. The campaign reaffirms PharmEasy’s commitment to making healthcare simpler, faster, and easier—one lab test at a time.