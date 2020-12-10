PharmEasy's new ads put a 'twist' on Indian dance forms

The 'take it easy Pharm-easy' tune makes a comeback in the ads, conceptualised and created by Leo Burnett India.
PharmEasy, a leading online medicine and healthcare ordering app, has launched a three-film campaign called ‘DanceEasy’. It reiterates that ordering medicines on the platform is so easy, it will make you dance. The campaign has been conceptualised and created by Leo Burnett India.
PharmEasy has always aimed to make the complicated world of medicines as simple as possible. Taking forward its ‘Take It Easy’ narrative with this campaign, PharmEasy addresses the top three consumer apprehensions about medicines - value for money, availability and getting genuine medicines.
Each film in the ‘DanceEasy’ campaign addresses a consumer concern, along with a wacky dance step to the catchy tune of the famous number ‘Urvashi’.
In every film, the consumer’s strife has been creatively depicted as a dance form. So, the plight of expensive medicines becomes ‘Kharchnatyam’, and the doubt on the genuineness of medicines becomes ‘Shakakali’! With its light-hearted execution, the films are both fun and relatable.
Speaking about the campaign, Saumil Parekh, VP marketing at PharmEasy, said, “We thought of conceptualising short advertisements that would not only build a connect with our audience, but do so in an engaging and fun manner. Our aim was to show how easy ordering medicines can be with PharmEasy, and the before and after versions of these dance forms is our way of depicting that.”
“PharmEasy has always focused on being a customer-centric brand. We have tried to highlight the problems that customers face when shopping for medicines on a regular basis, and offer a simple solution for the same.”
Added Vikram Pandey, national creative director, Leo Burnett, “PharmEasy’s music track - rehashed version of ‘Urvashi’, is a great brand asset and helps break clutter every single time. For this campaign, we used it to challenge offline medicine buying behaviour. We turned each pain point into a dance form. So, roaming from shop to shop in search of prescribed medicines became ‘Bhatak Nritya’, expensive medicines became ‘Kharchnatyam’, and so on. The films are funny, yet memorable. We are confident this campaign will help build the brand narrative further.”
Campaign credits
Client: PharmEasy
Agency: Leo Burnett
Managing director & CSO: Dheeraj Sinha
Managing director & CCO: Rajdeepak Das
National creative director: Vikram Pandey
Creative director: Geo Joseph
Associate creative director: Yogesh Sakpal
Copywriters: Kaustubh Panat, Mihul Bhatt, Apurva Jain, Omkcar Sethe
Art directors: Bharat Kuradia, Akash J
Vice president: Gaurav Om Sharma
Brand director: Paramjit Singh Talwar
Brand strategy partner: Shibani Mitra
Brand strategy associate: Nidhi Shah
Production house: Absolute Films
Director: Vasan Bala
Producer: Aditya Pratap