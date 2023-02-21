Philips Avent encourages parents to celebrate Valentine's Day with a new twist

The campaign titled #LoveYourWay has been conceptualized and executed by Momspresso STUDIO.
Philips Avent brings on a unique perspective to Valentine’s Day by launching a campaign #LoveYourWay in association with Momspresso.com. Conceptualized and executed by Momspresso STUDIO, the campaign has been welcomed by the digital audience and witnessed 2.5 Mn+ reach on Facebook and Instagram.
The emotionally satisfying campaign depicts a love that grew out of parenthood. Philips Avent's campaign encourages parents to celebrate the truest form of love—love between a parent and child, giving Valentine's Day a new twist. Over the course of the campaign, Momspresso received social media entries and engagement from 200+ moms who shared UGC content across Momspresso’s social media handles on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp with a cumulative reach of 1.1 Mn+.
Through its campaign, Philips Avent sheds light on how a parent's love for their child can be expressed through small, everyday moments. Love is not about grand gestures; rather, it is about moments that bring you closer together. Parenting is a one-of-a-kind experience filled with joys and challenges.
Commenting on the launch, Vidyut Kaul, Market Leader, Philips Personal Health India said, “The first ever form of love we experience is from our parents. #LoveYourWay is our initiative to bring into consideration and recognize the most perfect type of unconditional love acquainted with us at the actual starting points of life. We want to make a comprehensive space for parents and urge them to praise their endeavors on this Valentine’s Day and consistently.”
Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Prashant Sinha, co-founder & COO Momspresso.com said, “The experience of parenting itself is one to treasure. We were thrilled to come up with the idea for the campaign #LoveYourWay because it is very similar to our goal of empowering mothers and parents. We want to inspire parents to make memories and form strong bonds with their children through this campaign.”