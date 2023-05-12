Philips Avent launches new campaign to encourage mothers to comeback to their career with Sania Mirza

Commenting on the campaign Deepali Agarwal, head, personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “At Philips India, our consistent focus is on bringing meaningful innovation to the disposal of all our consumers. As a mother, you are constantly balancing the need to give your baby the best and your desire for some self-care. We understand this and that’s why with Philips Avent, we want to partner with parents through this delicate balance. Our innovative products are designed to for best care for the baby, giving mothers the reassurance to choose their way of parenting. Being a working mother myself, this campaign is especially close to my heart, and we are delighted to have an iconic sportswoman as well as a mom, Sania Mirza, represent the campaign. Her determination and resilience have helped her achieve great success both on and off the court. We hope that this campaign will inspire more mothers to pursue their passion and enable them to make a strong comeback.”