Philips Avent partners with Neha Dhupia for Women’s Day campaign #ExpressyourWay!

Commenting on the campaign Vidyut Kaul, head, personal health, Philips Indian subcontinent said “Experiencing motherhood is an incredible journey. At Philips Avent, we understand the importance of supporting women on this journey and empowering them to be the best they can be. Partnering with Neha Dhupia through our unique campaign #ExpressYourWay on the occasion of International Women’s Day, we hope to inspire and encourage all mothers to embrace their transformation and continue to be strong and amazing women. This blends in beautifully with our motto #ParentYourWay, and the fact that there is no right or wrong way of parenting. There is just one way- your way!”