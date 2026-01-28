Philips India appoints Rasha Thadani as brand ambassador for hair styling range

Philips India, a trusted household brand for over 96 years, has appointed Rasha Thadani as the brand ambassador for its hair styling range. The announcement comes alongside the launch of the ‘Designed for Indian Hair’ digital film, spotlighting Philips’ India-first hair styling solutions.

Set in the imaginative Indian hair court, the film humorously puts everyday aggressors like humidity, heat, hard water, and genetics on trial, underscoring the importance of styling solutions that balance performance with hair health.

The campaign features Philips’ advanced portfolio, including the hair straightening brush, hydrating hair dryer, One Stroke Straightener, and 2-in-1 Airstyler, with Rasha appearing as the Philips Hair Expert. The move reinforces Philips’ appeal to Gen Z and young millennials, reflecting modern beauty expectations of authenticity, credibility, and thoughtful innovation.

Smit Shukla, Country Head – Philips Personal Health, said, “Hair styling in India is influenced by unique climate and hair types. Our campaign brings this philosophy to life, and Rasha introduces a fresh, contemporary voice that connects with today’s consumers.”

Rasha Thadani added, “What drew me to Philips is its understanding of hair and the thoughtfulness behind its products. Styling in challenging weather conditions is a task, and Philips provides solutions designed with care, science, and insight. I’m excited to partner with a brand that believes great styling should also mean healthier hair.”

The Philips Hair Styling Range is available on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, select Croma and Reliance Digital stores, and leading appliance retailers across India.