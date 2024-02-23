Philips India introduces #BarberKeBaraber campaign ft. Virat Kohli

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Virat Kohli showcases precision with the Philips All-in-One Trimmer in the campaign.
Philips India aims to revolutionise male grooming with its latest campaign, #BarberKeBaraber, to empower men to achieve professional grooming standards in the comfort of their homes. The campaign spotlights cricket icon Virat Kohli showcasing the Philips All-in-One Trimmer with its Twin Trim blades as the tool for achieving salon-like precision, underscoring the brand's commitment to provide high-quality grooming.
The film highlights Virat Kohli, the grooming brand ambassador for Philips, known for his distinctive style. Kohli plays a central role in the video conveying the attributes of the Philips All-in-One Trimmer. The campaign highlights the Twin Trim blades, which ensure a precise trim and deliver a polished, professional finish in the convenience of one's home. The campaign's tagline, '#BarberkeBaraber', encapsulates the aspiration to achieve a grooming experience of professional caliber, akin to the expertise offered by a skilled barber.
Commenting on the campaign, Deepali Agarwal, business head - Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, stated, “At Philips, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, and creating meaningful experiences for our consumers. With the #BarberKeBaraber campaign, our objective is to enhance the grooming journey for men in India by offering a product that guarantees an even trim and a polished finish within the comfort of their homes. With this campaign our aim is to empower men to groom with confidence and ease at their convenience.”
The Philips All-in-One Trimmer delivers 120 minutes of cordless operation with just a one-hour charge. It offers multiple options to consumers in the form of it 7000 series and 9000 series. Boasting multiple attachments, it offers a solution for grooming from head to toe. Its advanced Twin Trim blades are engineered to guarantee maximum precision in every trim. Embrace the transformative shift in grooming standards with the Philips All-in-One Trimmer and actively engage in the ongoing discourse regarding contemporary male grooming. Elevate your grooming experience with a device that epitomises efficiency, precision, and innovation.