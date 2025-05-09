Philips rolls out new campaign for its latest range of trimmers

Philips has launched a new marketing campaign for its latest range of trimmers. Titled “19-20 ka nahi, 125 ka farak hai,” the campaign highlights a significant upgrade in beard grooming technology.

The campaign features Philips’ BeardSense Technology, which scans the beard 125 times per second and adjusts trimming intensity based on beard density in real time.

While most grooming brands focus on price or attachments, Philips highlights its technology. The campaign slogan “19-20 ka nahi, 125 ka farak hai” uses a familiar phrase to emphasise a significant performance difference, comparing it to the effect of 125 barbers working together. Philips aims to show that the improvement is substantial, not minor.

With this campaign, Philips India highlights its focus on technology in grooming. In a market with many similar products, the brand aims to stand out by combining consumer insights with functional innovation.