Philips teams up with Terribly Tiny Tales to launch 'Bean There Done That' campaign

Philips is excited to announce its collaboration with Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), a micro-content platform, for the launch of TTT’s latest IP, ‘Bean There Done That,’ for International Coffee Day on October 1. This social-first initiative aims to unite coffee lovers nationwide, sharing their passion for the beverage through stories, rituals, and personal experiences.

Philips has partnered with TTT to kick off the inaugural season of this IP, featuring Philips Latte Go coffee maker. This machine brews café-style coffee using fresh beans for home use, catering to coffee enthusiasts.

Pooja Baid, chief marketing officer for Versuni adds, "Philips Latte Go Coffee machine is a perfect partner to the TTT's initiative. As Indian coffee connoisseurs are gearing up to create their perfect brews at home, we capture this momentum by making cafe quality beverages accessible at home at the touch of a button."

"We're excited to collaborate with Philips on 'Bean There Done That,' a partnership that extends beyond International Coffee Day. Our goal is to cultivate a community of coffee lovers and inspire more people to experience the joys of the perfect brew," says Anuj Gosalia, CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales.