Philips #TenOnTenYou campaign urges millennial men to free themselves from society’s criticisms

Vidyut Kaul, head, Personal Health, Philips Indian subcontinent, says the campaign will be built into a movement.
Philips India, in its latest campaign #TenOnTenYou, puts the spotlight on the constant battle of being judged by society and attempts to enable millennials to shape their true self to the best of their capability. Featuring its male grooming brand ambassador, Virat Kohli, the campaign promotes its latest innovation solution for personalized experience, the BT3000 series.
Vidyut Kaul, head, Personal Health, Philips Indian subcontinent, in an interview with afaqs!, says social media has brought on a lot of pressure on people to fit into societal benchmarks and millennials today tackle both physical and mental issues impacting their overall well-being. Through this campaign, it intends to highlight that people should be accepted for who they are rather than being asked to adapt to the so-called benchmarks of the world. It is targeted at men in the age group of 18 to 35 years living in urban and tier two cities.
“Since we engage with consumers every week, we have been noticing that the younger generation is experiencing pressure like never before. They constantly live in the fear of being judged and lack confidence. That was the core insight. No matter what you do the world will always be judging you. Even Virat Kohli faces the same pressure. So we want to tell the youngsters to believe in themselves, because they are the best judges of themselves. We, as Philips, also don't want to tell you what you should do. Instead we want to provide products, solutions and services that will enable them to be who they want to be,” Kaul says.
The campaign shows a glimpse of Kohli’s life starting from the stadium to his home. It shows how people around him are constantly judging him, shown through the analogy of holding up various scorecards. The film parallelly puts into focus Philips BT3000's product offering of Power Adapt Sensor which adapts according to the person’s beard thickness. The ad concludes with the message that the only score that matters is the one you give yourself.
“We hope to create awareness around how individuals need not adapt to the standards set by society but have a certain level of self-confidence coming from how they perceive themselves. This level of self-esteem can only come when they are vocal about their own needs and demands and look for a personalized experience,” Kaul says.
The campaign launched during the IPL on Disney+Hotstar. It will also feature on TV, outdoor, YouTube and social media influencer engagement.
Kaul intends to build the #TenOnTenYou campaign into a movement. As part of that, Philips is also inviting other brands to be a part of this movement to help the youngsters become more confident and happy in their own skin. It is also building content - stories, guides, grooming tips, etc. to reach out to this TG.
“Any movement is successful only when individuals see it happening around them and relate to it. We have to get this campaign legs and feet to get into broader conversations with youngsters. So we are looking for stories of youngsters across the country who overcame challenges right through their life. We believe these relatable stories will make a difference,” he adds.