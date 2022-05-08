Philips #TenOnTenYou campaign urges millennial men to free themselves from society’s criticisms

“Since we engage with consumers every week, we have been noticing that the younger generation is experiencing pressure like never before. They constantly live in the fear of being judged and lack confidence. That was the core insight. No matter what you do the world will always be judging you. Even Virat Kohli faces the same pressure. So we want to tell the youngsters to believe in themselves, because they are the best judges of themselves. We, as Philips, also don't want to tell you what you should do. Instead we want to provide products, solutions and services that will enable them to be who they want to be,” Kaul says.