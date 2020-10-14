Philips’ ‘Wake Up Call’ for sleep disorders

Philips India has launched its new campaign called #WakeUpCall to dial up awareness on the symptoms and treatment of the disorder.
Aligned with its focus of creating awareness on sleep-health, Philips India launched a digital campaign #WakeUpCall. The campaign has been devised to educate people about common sleep disorders such as sleep apnea whilst empowering them to take action to improve their sleep. The campaign features two videos.
The level of discourse on sleep disorders continues to be very low. As a consequence, people who suffer from serious sleep disorders such as sleep apnea are not aware about the symptoms and thus cannot take the right health decisions for themselves. Sleep apnea is a breathing related sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly gets interrupted or paused for long periods. It is characterized by symptoms like loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, irritability to name a few.
It is estimated that 7-9 per cent of Indian adult population suffers from sleep apnea. Additionally, according to Philips Sleep Survey 2020, 47 per cent Indian couples say that they sleep separately at night due to their partner’s loud snoring. Given its profound impact on sufferers health and quality of life, Philips India has launched its new campaign called #WakeUpCall to dial up awareness on the symptoms and treatment of the disorder.
#WakeUpCall works as an advocacy outreach that speaks to the user. In a series of two videos, the protagonists share their experience of struggling with sleep disorders. While the disorders started with relatively harmless daytime sleepiness and irritability/forgetfulness, things take a turn for them when it begins to impact their marital life/family’s safety. These pivotal events serve as a #WakeUpCall for the protagonists but timely care and action also help them in getting their lives back on track.
Philips India has also opened a dedicated sleep helpline number (1800 258 7678) for free consultation regarding sleep disorders. This helpline is manned by certified sleep educators who will handhold callers to understand their sleep issues and in taking informed decisions about their health. The campaign is live on Philips’ Social Media channels.
