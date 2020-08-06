"... Phir aap mask kyun nahi laga rahe hai": Ogilvy's engrossing PSAs put the onus on your ears

Made for the public and not for any client, these PSAs drill down the relevance of wearing a mask.
Wearing a mask might be the single most important thing that you can do during the Coronavirus pandemic. The mask is your first and foremost line of defence against the virus.
Now, various state governments have lifted the COVID-induced lockdowns. One can only keep the economy and people's movement under a lid for so long.
While everyone is aware of the precautions they must take while stepping out, some degree of callousness does creep in. Unfortunately, even a small act of carelessness is enough to result in a spike in the number of infections (positive cases). People, therefore, need to be regularly reminded of the precautions they must take while stepping out.
A recent PSA from Ogilvy talks about 'Kaano Par Zimmedari', or 'Responsibility on ears'. It mentions all the places we will invariably visit now that lockdown has been lifted, like the nearby stores, a friend's house, the chemist, the tailor, or going out to throw the trash....
So, wherever you go, fulfil the 'responsibility on your ears' and wear a mask. The best aspect of the PSA is its script, which includes the most relatable last names, such as "Dsouza wale darzi", "Medical wale Mukherjee" and "Awaee nukad tak".
Another PSA was released in July, when the lockdown was still in force across most places in India. These PSAs were made for the public, and not for any client.
Ogilvy is also behind a campaign for the central government called 'Mask Force', which is aimed at encouraging people to wear homemade masks.
We also saw an ad featuring Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan promoting the Aarogya Setu app and its benefits. Then, in another video (link above), Amitabh Bachchan spoke about being transparent about your (COVID) symptoms and to be respectful of the patients and those who've recovered, instead of ostracising them.