PhonePe launches a campaign to educate customers on buying hassle-free motor insurance

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Ramesh Srinivasan, head of brand marketing at PhonePe, said, “Insurance has been typically sold to customers instead of being purchased by them. That’s at the heart of the consumer challenge our insurance product aims to address. Insurance buying should be a hassle-free experience, free from misinformation and anxiety of unwanted calls. That’s what we highlight with our latest marketing campaign for motor insurance and we have built an integrated marketing campaign across TV, OTT, Digital, Social and other media to convey this message to the audience. With Insurance on PhonePe, consumers can choose add-ons they need and never get bothered by unwanted calls. That’s our promise and this campaign captures the essence of that promise.”