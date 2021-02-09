PhonePe releases new anthem, lists use cases

The anthem is nearly 2 minutes long and uses music and dance moves to list the app's use cases.
PhonePe’s new ad is an anthem of sorts. It attempts to show viewers how their life can be simplified when they use PhonePe. The ad shows different use cases of the app – movie ticket booking, payments at kirana stores and more.
It also illustrates that a user can use the app to make payments for their mobile recharges, gas bills and other household expenses. The ad also makes a reference to the PhonePe Gold section of the app – which allows users to purchase virtual gold.
The ad also makes a quick reference to traveling around, and emphasises on the fact that the app can be used throughout the country. It also makes a reference to the fact that a person can send gift vouchers and use the app to order food.
The ad ultimately ends by saying that using the PhonePe app can help the user become ‘atmanirbhar’ – or self-sufficient. The colourful music video also makes a reference to Yashraj Mukhate’s viral hit ‘Rasode Main Kaun Tha’.
The ad is very reminescent of an old Airtel ad which says 'Har ek friend zaroori hota hai' (each friend is important to us) and that Airtel is the network that connects these friends.