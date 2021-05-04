PhonePe’s latest IPL ads bid adieu to dialogues

The short ads feature music, movement and, surprisingly, storytelling without dialogues.
There is a famous saying: a picture is worth a thousand words. Leading Bengaluru-based digital payments and financial services company PhonePe’s new ads take this saying a step further. The ads for the Indian Premier League (IPL) are by the agency The Script Room, in association with Nirvana Films, and feature use case scenarios for PhonePe.
"To keep it short, we got rid of dialogues, product window, and everything else. The PhonePe gang loved it that we weren't writing. Prakash Varma (the director) was thrilled that the writers are keeping their trap shut. Here's the first in the series of nine films. To start it off with a bang!" read the The Script Room's social media post.
In the first and longest ad in the series, we see a young man waiting impatiently for his father to finish performing a puja for his car. Before handing over the keys, he renews his car's insurance using the PhonePe app. As soon as he gets into the car, the duo goes crashing into a parked car, almost as if justifying the purchase before setting off.
The second ad features a young woman teaching a class full of young dancers. A man drops by, holding a pile of ironed clothes, and she pays him using the PhonePe app - making a case for how it can be used for even informal transactions (ones where the vendors generally prefer cash).
The third ad in the series is titled 'Nature's call'. In it, we see a young groomsman racing into the bathroom. By making a payment of as low as Rs 5, he is able to gain access to the public facility. The ad is to highlight how PhonePe can be used for even single digit transactions.