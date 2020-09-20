PhonePe’s new ads, starring Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan, are more infomercial than anything else

We found the concept interesting because here are five ads that are nothing but a presentation of the app’s features. According to Anupama Ramaswamy, managing partner, Dentsu Impact, “It's more of a pure demo but in an interesting storytelling format.” She thinks of it as an assurance campaign because “… while we ‘city dwellers’ feel this money transfer phenomenon is popular, many people still have various apprehensions to accept it because safety is at risk.”