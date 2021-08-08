PhonePe’s new campaign promotes ease of buying digital gold

The campaign is on air for six weeks with multiple 25-30 second ad films for TV and digital platforms.
Gold has traditionally been one of the best ways to accumulate wealth in India. Gold jewellery that gets passed on from one generation to another, is thought to be one of the safest modes of investment in our country. The good part is that gold prices have been rising, on an average, over the years, hence, making it a lucrative investment option.
Digital payments platform PhonePe has launched a campaign for the gold category. The multi-film campaign conceptualised by Leo Burnett India showcases how convenient and safe it is to buy gold on the PhonePe app.
PhonePe has tailored its latest campaign to appeal to a diverse set of audiences by customising the storylines and actors. The Hindi ad films feature the much-loved duo of Inspector Desai and Shinde (actor Aamir Khan plays the former) for the audiences in the northern, western and eastern parts of the country.
Additionally, PhonePe has used popular songs in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam to appeal to the audiences in the five southern states (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala).
Speaking to afaqs! about the campaign, a PhonePe spokesperson said, “While we absolutely wanted to highlight the USPs of buying gold on PhonePe, we wanted to do it in a manner that tells a story and not just communicates the message. So, the brief was centred on having a conversation with our audiences and helping them understand the seamless and hassle-free experience of buying gold on PhonePe, with a storytelling format that is relatable yet memorable.”
PhonePe launched the gold category over three years ago in association with MMTC-PAMP and SafeGold. The brand’s team reveals that over 60 per cent of the gold customers reside in Tier 2, 3, 4 cities and beyond.
Terence Lucien, head of mutual funds and gold, PhonePe, said in a press note, “Our aim is to help people from across India fulfil their aspirations of building their gold investments. We provide easy and secure access to the highest quality 24k gold coins and bars at the best prices that are safely delivered right to the customer’s doorstep by our gold partners.”
The brand’s spokesperson added that the gold buying experience on the app is based on the assurance of purity, best prices and doorstep delivery in just a few clicks. “This assurance is at the core of our product, which we wanted to bring out to the fore with our campaign. The campaign’s theme of Ab Gold Lo Befikar PhonePe is the culmination of that belief.”
Other digital payment apps like Paytm, MobiKwik and Google Pay have also diversified into the gold category, and enable users to transact in gold.
