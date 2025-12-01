Pickyourtrail breaks travel clichés with a customisation-led ‘tailoring’ campaign

Pickyourtrail has rolled out its first brand campaign, developed in partnership with Early.Partners and Talented. Insights from Early indicate a shift among leisure travellers, who are increasingly moving away from standard packages and fixed itineraries in favour of greater control over their holidays, while still seeking convenience.

The brand positions its tech-plus-touch model as a solution, offering fully customised holidays built around varied preferences and budgets. This proposition shaped the creative direction of the campaign.

Talented introduced the idea of “tailoring the holiday” as a device to simplify the customisation benefit for consumers. The films, created with producer Bushra Shariff and director Shivang Monga, use a tailoring-shop setting reimagined within a travel universe to bring the concept to life.

Co-founder and CEO of Pickyourtrail, Hari Ganpathy said, “This is a milestone moment for Pickyourtrail. India’s international holiday market is exploding, and travellers now want holidays that match their tastes and fit with their budgets. Our first-ever brand campaign celebrates exactly that: how customisation has helped us create sooper hit holidays for thousands of families and couples. After planning 1,50,000+ such holidays across every budget, and earning some of the best NPS scores in the industry, we felt it was the right time to share our story with the world.”

Founder of Earlyand fractional CMO at Pickyourtrail, Meghana Bhat explains, “The very purpose of starting Early was to work with young brands and help them unlock the next stage of growth through marketing. With Pickyourtrail, we realised that the brand was already doing an amazing job of creating customised holidays and the world needed to know. Partnering closely with the brand to shape and bring this story alive through these films has been incredibly rewarding.”

Brand Strategy at Talented, Angelina Kurian, and director Shivang Monga said, “We wanted Pickyourtrail’s first campaign to stand out against established players. So, bringing alive the concept of ‘tailor made holidays’ to show customisation, boasts the brand’s expertise. The challenge: turning that idea into small, memorable moments of discovery for the viewer. Props to our props team for the fabrics, measuring tapes, sewn ‘boarding passes’ and even a ‘trial room’ that could mirror the vacation you want! Playful staging and camera movements try to embody the dynamics around holiday planning in families. While legacy brands have big-budget sets & ambassadors, we were going for ‘I see what you did there!’ through art, character choices, and rich metaphorisation of a world unseen in the travel segment.”

The ad films showcase ‘tailor made’ holidays for families and couples respectively to highlight the customisation that Pickyourtrail does so well. Both ads arrive in time for those planning winter and summer holidays from December to April, and will be seen across digital touchpoints as well as CTV.