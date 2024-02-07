Pidilite unveils a new ad film for Motomax

Manish Dubey, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries, said, “Motomax Insta Shine is not just about giving your vehicle a quick shine; it's about adding a touch of shine to your everyday life. This communication reflects the essence of our brand - providing effective solutions for vehicle care and maintenance. We believe it will resonate with our audience and reinforce Motomax Insta Shine as a go-to choice for auto-care."