Pidilite unveils a new ad film for Motomax

The campaign conceptualised by Sideways introduces the latest addition to Mototmax' portfolio, Insta Shine.
Pidilite Industries, a manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, and automotive care products, has announced the launch of a new digital campaign for Motomax Insta Shine, an easy-to-use and pocket-friendly DIY vehicle polish.
The campaign, conceptualised by Sideways, is set to captivate audiences across various popular digital platforms.
Motomax caters to India's four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments with a range of top-notch vehicle grooming and maintenance products. The latest addition to its portfolio, Insta Shine, is set to revolutionise the way vehicle enthusiasts care for their bikes.
The digital film kicks off with a relatable scenario– A boy spots a girl and wonders why she would choose to accompany him. In a humorous twist, he decides to polish his bike with Motomax Insta Shine, proudly thinking, "Smart toh hu main, yeh kya, iska papa bhi aayenge."
The bike instantly shines, catching the attention of the girl. She requests a ride, and later, the girl's dad also asks for a drop. The narrative introduces Motomax Insta Shine and concludes with the tagline: "Bike Chamkao Instantly."
Manish Dubey, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries, said, “Motomax Insta Shine is not just about giving your vehicle a quick shine; it's about adding a touch of shine to your everyday life. This communication reflects the essence of our brand - providing effective solutions for vehicle care and maintenance. We believe it will resonate with our audience and reinforce Motomax Insta Shine as a go-to choice for auto-care."
Commenting on the TVC, Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways, says, “We’ve always enjoyed crafting fun narratives for our Pidilite films. With Insta Shine, we wanted to demonstrate the instant shine functionality, but still do so in our signature, humorous way.”
The digital film is live on prominent digital and social media platforms, ensuring widespread visibility to captivate audiences and convey the message that your bike deserves to shine instantly.