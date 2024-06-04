Pidilite unveils Fevicol’s ‘Jugalbandi’ campaign that celebrates the musical journey of two brothers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is crafted by Ogilvy India and Prasoon Pandey of Corcoise Films.
Fevicol, adhesive brand from Pidilite Industries, unveils its latest campaign, Jugalbandi – a film which celebrates musical journey of two brothers with a blend of traditional charm and quirky humour. The campaign marks the return of Fevicol's signature creative style and humour.
Bharat Puri, managing director at Pidilite Industries, remarks, "Fevicol, as a trusted household name, continues to uphold its core value of building Mazboot Jod (Strong Bond). Our latest Jugalbandi film humorously portrays Fevicol as an emblem of lasting connections and enduring strength. We are proud to launch this campaign in a year that holds special significance, as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Fevicol’s founder, Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh.”
Crafted by Ogilvy India and Prasoon Pandey of Corcoise Films, the film encapsulates Fevicol’s signature quirky storytelling. The humorous real-life scenario and contextual reference offers a rib-tickling experience.
Piyush Pandey, chief advisor at Ogilvy India, explains, "Fevicol’s Jugalbandi campaign underscores Fevicol's unbreakable bond. Using a combination of Pidilite’s unique humorous style and quirky musical journey of two brothers, we bring alive Fevicol's commitment to forging enduring connections and resilience across generations.”
Fevicol’s new TVC is integral to its broader marketing strategy, encompassing a comprehensive communication plan across television, digital, and various platforms. The brand seeks to fortify and reaffirm its promise of an unbreakable bond.