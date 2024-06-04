Pidilite unveils Fevicol’s ‘Jugalbandi’ campaign that celebrates the musical journey of two brothers

Bharat Puri, managing director at Pidilite Industries, remarks, "Fevicol, as a trusted household name, continues to uphold its core value of building Mazboot Jod (Strong Bond). Our latest Jugalbandi film humorously portrays Fevicol as an emblem of lasting connections and enduring strength. We are proud to launch this campaign in a year that holds special significance, as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Fevicol’s founder, Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh.”