Pidilite ventures into decorative paints market with Haisha Paints

Salil Dalal, chief business officer, Fevicol, Pidilite, said, "Pidilite has had a rich history of creating brands that consumers love to trust. When we were looking for a brand name for our premium paints, the inspired winning choice was "Haisha". This being a uniquely Fevicol asset, originating from the iconic ad " Dum Laga Ke Haisha" that marked the beginning of Fevicol's journey, that made it India’s foremost Trusted brand."