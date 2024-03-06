Pidilite ventures into decorative paints market with Haisha Paints

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has a launched an animation campaign with Sideways highlighting Haisha Paints' lineage with Fevicol and Dr. Fixit.
Pidilite Industries (PIL), renowned for its adhesives and home improvement sectors, is venturing into the decorative paints market with the debut of Haisha Paints. Launching in select regions, Haisha Paints is designed to bridge crucial gaps and meet specific pricing needs within the decorative paints segment.
In collaboration with Sideways, the campaign for Haisha Paints embraces a unique style of storytelling through animation, setting a new standard in paint advertising. This approach, featuring vibrant and engaging visuals, highlights Haisha Paints' heritage, sharing lineage with known brands like Fevicol and Dr. Fixit.
Salil Dalal, chief business officer, Fevicol, Pidilite, said, "Pidilite has had a rich history of creating brands that consumers love to trust. When we were looking for a brand name for our premium paints, the inspired winning choice was "Haisha". This being a uniquely Fevicol asset, originating from the iconic ad " Dum Laga Ke Haisha" that marked the beginning of Fevicol's journey, that made it India’s foremost Trusted brand."
He added, "Haisha clearly brings this lineage of trust from Fevicol and performance reputation from Dr. Fixit. As we unveil Haisha Paints across the markets, the dealers, paint applicators, and consumers are excited to sing out loud "Rang Laga Ke Haisha" as they bring colour into their homes."
Abhijit Avasthi, co-founder, Sideways, stated, "Partnering with Pidilite always brings a wave of excitement at Sideways. Our shared passion for showcasing brands through entertaining and straightforward narratives is what drives us. We're keen to see Haisha Paints, the charming new addition, being embraced in homes nationwide."
"Haisha Paints is poised to take full advantage of Pidilite's extensive market distribution network, building on the consumer trust and recognition enjoyed by its sibling brands. This launch signifies a notable milestone in Pidilite's ongoing mission to deliver innovative, trustworthy, and consumer-focused solutions to homes across India," he added.
Client: Pidilite Industries
Brand: Haisha Paints
Team: Manish Dubey, Salil Dalal, Karan Rai, Amit Doiphode, Mandar Belgaonkar, Taanya Khanna, Sagar Bhatt
Agency - Sideways
Leadership Team: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal
Creative Lead: Sameer Sojwal, Nilay Moonje
Creative Team: Viraj Nandivadekar, Misht Srivastava, Parantap Bhatt, Shashank Mestry, Hemant Harjani, Amandeep Singh
Account Management: Nandita Das, Neal Kalianiwala, Purusharth Desai, Jay Vaidya
Strategy: Siddharth Mohanty, Rahul Jain, Madhav Joshi, Amatulla Mukadam
Production house: Philm CGI
Team: Amit bhardwaj, Sanjeev Das, Mrudang Bhatt