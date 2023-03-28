Pidilite's latest campaign for Araldite will surely tickle your funny bone

According to Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite, "Araldite is known all over the world for its high performance adhesives that are used in the marble and stone fixing industry and many other applications. After the acquisition, we spent the last two years integrating the Araldite Business into the Pidilite way of working and have built our distribution and user engagement network to address this massive opportunity. Now that we have done the spadework, we think it is just the right time to showcase Araldite to consumers with its first ever TVC. Araldite is already the number 1 trusted brand in its category with stone and marble contractors. We now want it to be a brand that is instantly recognized, and eventually loved by consumers”