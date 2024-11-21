Pidilite's Roff launches new ad to showcase 'Magar Ki Jakad' strength

Pidilite Industries, the makers of Fevicol, unveiled a new ad campaign for Roff – it’s tile and stone adhesive brand. The campaign highlights the importance of using reliable, high-quality tile adhesives to prevent breakages and ensure the durability of interiors.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Salil Dalal, chief business officer, Construction Chemicals, Pidilite Industries, says, “We wanted to creatively convey the importance of using trusted and specialised products like Roff Tile and Stone Adhesives instead of traditional cement, for long-term, stress-free living. The TVC humorously emphasises how Roff Tile Adhesives are designed to provide homeowners with peace of mind. Pidilite’s Roff offers a wide range of innovative and easy-to-use solutions for tile and stone fixing”

Speaking on the campaign launch, Piyush Pandey, chief advisor, Ogilvy, says, “Roff continues to build on its humorous style of conveying that tiles stuck with Roff do not come off even if it faces high impact which can make tiles stuck with ordinary adhesives or cement fall off. This TVC, directed by Prasoon Pandey from Corcoise Films, has an engaging and entertaining style typical of Pidilite Advertising. I am sure the viewers will enjoy this communication, be persuaded to change the way tiles are fixed.”

With this campaign, Roff highlights its focus on reliable tile fixing products that help maintain the durability of homes. It is live across all the platforms including television, digital, OTT and cinema.