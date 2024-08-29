Pidilite's WD-40 multipurpose spray fixes household problems in 6 seconds

The campaign redefines relevance in moment marketing, taking over consumer searches for common household fixing problems on YouTube through a series of pre-rolls. The campaign effectively highlights the problem, offers a solution, and demonstrates its application — all within 6 seconds including a fun twist at the end. By crafting ads based on the most searched maintenance issues in India relevant to WD40, it aims to increase brand awareness, drive engagement, and boost sales while still staying light-hearted in tone.