Pidilite's WD-40 multipurpose spray fixes household problems in 6 seconds

The campaign highlighting WD-40’s functionality is executed by Sideways.
WD-40 is a household multipurpose spray from the house of Pidilite, with over 2000 uses. But most people don't know about them. Sideways has conceptualised a campaign to showcase these uses through relatable situations that people face every day.
The campaign redefines relevance in moment marketing, taking over consumer searches for common household fixing problems on YouTube through a series of pre-rolls. The campaign effectively highlights the problem, offers a solution, and demonstrates its application — all within 6 seconds including a fun twist at the end. By crafting ads based on the most searched maintenance issues in India relevant to WD40, it aims to increase brand awareness, drive engagement, and boost sales while still staying light-hearted in tone.
WD-40 lubricates moving parts such as hinges, wheels, rollers, chains, and gears. It protects against rust and corrosion on items like tools, and sporting equipment.
Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways, said, “People remember good storytelling, whether it’s a 60 seconder or a rocking 6 seconder. With this campaign our aim was to highlight WD40’s functionality, but do it in an interesting way.”
Rahul Sinha- CBO, MNT & Organised Retail at Pidilite Industries, added, “The brilliance of telling a story in six seconds and to put a twist at the end is both fun-to-watch and reinforces the product USP.”
Agency - Sideways
Leadership Team: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal
Creative Lead: Sameer Sojwal and Nilay Moonje
Creative Team: Prashant Sinha, Vaibhav Patil, Anish Das, Kshipra Dubey, Deepika Narvekar
Account Management: Nandita Das, Neal Kalianiwala, Purusharth Desai, Jay Vaidya
Strategy: Mohammed Zahid Hussain, Nija Nair
Production House: Thick as Thieves
Directors: Ayaan Ahmad & Shreyas GT
Producer: Krutika Mody
DoP: Jani Mohd