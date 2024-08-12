Pilgrim ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador for its hair care range

The campaign portrays Rashmika leading a crowd of women, symboliinsg today’s herd mentality towards viral trends and new ingredients. It highlights how people often follow the latest trends without understanding their true value. While chasing trends is common, the real magic lies in the careful blending of ingredients—a process at which Pilgrim excels. This concept is captured in Pilgrim’s new tagline: "The Secret Is In The Mix," emphasising that the true effectiveness of beauty products comes from the combination of ingredients, how they are mixed, and in what quantities. This philosophy is vividly showcased in the campaign through Pilgrim's bestsellers, such as the Patuá & Keratin Smoothening Shampoo, a unique blend of natural Patua and active Keratin, and the Hair Growth Serum. These products exemplify how Pilgrim merges natural and active elements to achieve exceptional results.