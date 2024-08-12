Pilgrim ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador for its hair care range

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pilgrim, a beauty and personal care brand, announced the appointment of the pan India star, Rashmika Mandanna, as the new brand ambassador for its hair care range. The partnership with Rashmika captures Pilgrim's core belief and new brand campaign- The Secret is in the Mix. As a young and rapidly growing beauty brand celebrated for its innovation and strong appeal to Gen Z, Pilgrim finds an ideal match in Rashmika’s dynamic presence and popularity among young audiences.
Rashmika’s choice of beauty products highlights Pilgrim’s commitment to crafting effective solutions. She perfectly embodies Pilgrim’s approach, which combines cutting-edge technology with expertly sourced ingredients, skilled professionals, and exceptional expertise. As Pilgrim continues to revolutionise the beauty and personal care industry, Rashmika’s association is set to amplify the brand’s message, emphasising the importance of meticulously crafted formulations.
The campaign portrays Rashmika leading a crowd of women, symboliinsg today’s herd mentality towards viral trends and new ingredients. It highlights how people often follow the latest trends without understanding their true value. While chasing trends is common, the real magic lies in the careful blending of ingredients—a process at which Pilgrim excels. This concept is captured in Pilgrim’s new tagline: "The Secret Is In The Mix," emphasising that the true effectiveness of beauty products comes from the combination of ingredients, how they are mixed, and in what quantities. This philosophy is vividly showcased in the campaign through Pilgrim's bestsellers, such as the Patuá & Keratin Smoothening Shampoo, a unique blend of natural Patua and active Keratin, and the Hair Growth Serum. These products exemplify how Pilgrim merges natural and active elements to achieve exceptional results.
Gagandeep Makker, co-founder of Pilgrim, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, "As Pilgrim continues to grow and take its next big leap, Rashmika is the perfect person to represent the spirit of our brand and lead us into this new era. This partnership is a significant milestone as we continue to innovate and provide exceptional solutions to our dynamic consumers, and we look forward to scaling new heights together. Our hair care range has received tremendous love, with products like the Hair Growth Serum and Patuá & Keratin Smoothening Shampoo becoming game-changers in the market. Today's young audience is always searching for innovative solutions for healthy and silky hair, and Rashmika embodies this quest perfectly. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Pilgrim family."
Commenting on the association, Rashmika Mandanna said, “I've always believed that haircare goes beyond just using the right ingredients—it's about how they're brought together. This campaign is truly special because it highlights that while trends come and go, the real magic lies in how ingredients are expertly combined to deliver results. Pilgrim’s haircare products masterfully blend natural and active ingredients, making them truly transformative. I look forward to a great association with Pilgrim and can't wait to share these remarkable hair care secrets with everyone."