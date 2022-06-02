Pink Lemonade Communications bags digital mandate for Kurl-On

Prashant Deshpande, head - Brandcomm, Kurl-on, said, “We wanted an agency that would bring alive the spirit of the Kurl-On brand for the Indian digital audience and we made the right decision by choosing Pink Lemonade for the job. They have spent time understanding our brand language and imagery, and have successfully helped us reach out to our customer base in creative ways. They are aware about the type of content that will appeal to the younger audience as well as the older audience. Their work ethic and hands-on approach towards the project has made this partnership very successful for us. We look forward to a long-term working relationship with them.”