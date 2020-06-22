Pink Lemonade Communications wins Jockey India’s digital mandate

The Bangalore-based firm won a multi-agency pitch, consolidating Jockey’s digital footprint to a single partner.
Pink Lemonade communications emerged as the preferred digital marketing partner for Jockey as the global innerwear and apparel brand charts a new roadmap to brave a post-COVID19 world.
As per the mandate, Pink Lemonade Communications will handle digital duties including creative ideation, content strategy and creation, social media marketing, and Online Reputation Management (ORM). These efforts will be geared towards enabling Jockey to take the next leap in their eCommerce journey.
Karthik Yathindra, senior GM & head - marketing, Jockey India, said, “Pink Lemonade presented a comprehensive marketing approach that demonstrated genuine excitement and a robust understanding of our brand and industry. Their integrated approach and end-to-end delivery expertise was the crucial element which helped us decide in their favor. We have had good engagements in the past and I am confident that this new step in our journey will prove successful to both parties."
“We are happy to have earned the confidence of a global brand whose legacy is centuries old. Our expertise on the digital front combined with a successful track record of previous mandates with the company ensured that we approached the pitch in a holistic manner. We hope to build on the strong foundations of this association and help Jockey exceed its goals going forward,” said Tina Garg, CEO, Pink Lemonade Communications.