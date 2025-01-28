PINQ Polka unveils 'I O Me' campaign promoting authenticity and self-expression

PINQ Polka, an intimate hygiene and lifestyle brand, unveils its new campaign, 'I O Me'. This anthem highlights individuality, inclusivity, and self-expression without restrictions.

Through 'I O Me', PINQ Polka encourages women to reject societal expectations and take control of their own stories. The TVC features a direct script: “No explanation, no excuse. Ye people pleasing kya hai, girl? I am my own muse; this story is mine here to slay and shine.” The campaign highlights women from diverse backgrounds, focusing on confidence.

"I O Me' is about breaking free from societal constraints and owning your narrative unapologetically. This campaign is a movement,” said Manveen Sharma, founder at PINQ Polka. “At Pinq Polka, inclusivity isn’t just a value; it’s the foundation of everything we do. We design products for all shapes, all sizes, and all stories. We believe every woman deserves the freedom to be her true self.”

PINQ Polka creates intimate hygiene products focused on comfort and functionality for Indian bodies. The campaign tagline, “Own Your Vibe”, promotes individuality, self-care, and confidence. The 'I O Me' campaign will run on digital and social media channels.