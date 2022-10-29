Pintola announces Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador

Suryakumar Yadav shares the ideology of a holistic approach and innovation with the brand in technique and performance.
Pintola – India’s leading superfood brand has recently announced its collaboration with one of India’s most prolific batters, Suryakumar Yadav to endorse its exclusive range of nut butter and rice cake across platforms. This is the second time in a row that Yadav has become the brand ambassador, a testament to the relationship.
With this association Pintola is aiming to further strengthen its market share and connect with the young Indian consumer segment and at the same time is committed to its vision of being present in 100 M households in the next 2 years. Pintola is known for the sheer quality and world-class benchmarking similar to Suryakumar Yadav’s virtue in cricket.
Delighted with the collaboration, Anand, owner of Pintola, said, “We are extremely thrilled to renew our faith with India’s renowned cricketer Suryakumar Yadav who is without a doubt fast emerging as the most consistent batter in the Indian cricket team off late, His innovative approach and pursuit for excellence riding on his unique ability to hit the ball to any corner of the grounds. He truly embodies the values of the brand, something that seamlessly resonates with the idea of Pintola, which has a holistic range of nut butter and extends much in the future that poses an apt step towards touching the new realms of healthy eating and living.”
Speaking about the association, Suryakumar Yadav, said, “I am pleased to continue my collaboration with Pintola which has a strong commitment towards offering healthy food choices for consumers. I feel India is already on a journey to becoming a healthier nation which is much more conscious towards a healthier lifestyle. Through this partnership, I hope we can reiterate the importance of healthy and rich food habits, something I firmly believe in.”
Pintola is a home-grown brand rooted in its values and commitment to offering world-class quality products. Launched in 2012, the company is renowned as the best-selling natural nut butter brands in the country. Today, it offers the widest array of nut butter including peanut, cashew, almond and triyogam extended to rice cakes and chikkis.
Besides this, within 10 years of its foray into the market, the brand is leading the pack in its category when it comes to online sales across e-commerce platforms. Pintola Peanut Butter is a fast-emerging healthy superfood brand offering the widest array of nut butter ranges to its consumers across, based in Ahmedabad the brand is fast emerging as a strong category leader hitting consistently the highest sales in online sales across e-comm platforms.