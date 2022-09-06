Pintola collaborates with the Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri

Sharing his elation on this association, Anand (Owner of) Pintola added, "Sunil Chhetri and Pintola embodies similar values of rootedness, perfection, consistency, and performance and most crucially promoting the idea of healthier India to this generation. Mr. Chhetri personifies consistency and our brand is dedicated towards helping the country to stay consistent on their fitness journey and thereby becoming the best version of themselves and who better than Mr Chhetri who has been the best soccer player of the country for close to two decades now.