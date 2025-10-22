Piramal Finance honours customer journeys with festive film ‘Neeyat Ki Rangoli’

Piramal Finance has launched a festive film, ‘Neeyat Ki Rangoli’, highlighting the journeys of its customers. The campaign features real individuals, showcasing their milestones such as buying a first car, building a home, or expanding a small business.

The film positions these everyday stories as a reflection of progress driven by sincere effort and intent. Piramal Finance said the campaign aims to recognise the role of its customers in shaping meaningful outcomes, emphasising trust, resilience, and purpose in their personal and professional journeys.

Arvind Iyer, chief marketing officer, Piramal Finance, said, “Neeyat Ki Rangoli brings our customers’ stories into focus, highlighting the intent and determination behind their progress.”

The campaign is part of Piramal Finance’s broader Diwali initiatives and is being promoted across its owned media platforms.