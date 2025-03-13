Piramal Finance releases 'Masti Ke Rang' AI-generated Holi film

Piramal Finance released an AI-generated film, Masti Ke Rang, Neeyat Ke Sang, for Holi. Created by the in-house team, the film used AI to depict Holi’s colours and energy without traditional production. The project used AI tools to create the film’s visuals and music.

Piramal Finance’s AI-generated Holi film used over 600 video clips and 6,200 images. Midjourney and Flux created the visuals, while Kling, Minimax Director, Runway, and Veo 2 turned them into motion. Suno composed the music, and Magnific and Topaz enhanced the final video quality.

“We didn’t create an AI film just to say we did it. This was all about testing, tweaking, and seeing where creativity meets technology—pushing the limits of these tools out of curiosity,” said Arvind Iyer, marketing head at Piramal Finance. “Some things turned out great, some surprised us—but at the end of the day, it was all about the joy of trying something new.”