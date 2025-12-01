Piramal Finance spotlights small town ambition in new brand films

Piramal Finance has released the newest instalment of its ongoing ‘Hum Kaagaz Se Zyaada Neeyat Dekhte Hain’ campaign, adding three films that focus on the ambitions of small business owners and families across Bharat. The narratives continue the brand’s effort to centre 'intent' as a marker of credibility, rather than just paperwork.

The films depict three situations—a mill owner looking to expand, a father building a long-pending home, and a bakery owner restarting his business with support from his daughter. Each story frames upward movement as a function of determination rather than formal documentation, anchored in the line: 'Neeyat se banaya hai, toh neeyat se badhoge bhi.'

Arvind Iyer, chief marketing officer, Piramal Finance, said: “With this new chapter of Neeyat, we’re continuing to bring forward stories that reflect what we see across our branches every day. Families and small business owners, whom we speak with every day, come with real aspirations and a strong desire to move forward. These stories capture that spirit, the authenticity, and the optimism that drives them. It also reinforces our approach of engaging with customers openly, understanding their needs, and supporting them with solutions that take the next step with confidence, achieving growth and progress.”

Created by The Womb and directed by Hemant Bhandari, the films continue the tonal consistency of the earlier chapters, rooted in everyday realism.

Suyash Khabya, CCO, The Womb, said: “When you work on a brand and its ‘big idea’ year after year (and this is our third), we keep looking for interesting strategic and creative cuts to refresh the campaign. At the same time, it’s our responsibility to keep the brand tone intact. Authentic, heart warming and empowering — that’s what Piramal and Neeyat stand for. The 3 stories this year come from a Bharat we have seen as we grew up… we just put the dots together while crafting the idea of ‘Neeyat se badhna’ this year.”

The films extend the brand’s long-running attempt to position intent-led decision-making as central to lending interactions.